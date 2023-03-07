Public warned to expect worst of snow on Thursday as Atlantic air meets Arctic front

Warnings for ice and snow are in place on both sides of the border with Atlantic charts showing a system of mild and very wet air that would normally fall as heavy rain on course to arrive in Ireland on Thursday.

Meteorologists are warning that this is likely to lead to heavy snowfall later this week when it hits a cold Arctic front over Ireland and Britain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office has already issued a yellow warning for snow showers and ice in Derry, Tyrone, Antrim and Down from Tuesday stating that these ‘may lead to some minor travel disruption’.

Met Éireann has issued a yellow warning for low temperatures and ice for Donegal asking the public to prepare for ‘hazardous conditions due to freezing temperatures’ and ‘icy stretches on roads and footpaths’.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has warned of the potential for ‘some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces; some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths; and some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has urged road users to be extra careful on the roads as the cold weather arrives and industrial action by members of the GMB and Unite unions continues.

DfI said the delivery of its Winter Service (gritting of the road network) will be disrupted this week as there are insufficient staff available to run both an am and pm gritting rota.

A heavy dusting of snow on the Derry Walls in January.

Road users are asked to exercise extreme caution when driving, particularly on untreated roads, it stated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Things are likely to get worse during the week when a mass of warm, wet air from the Atlantic hits the Arctic air currently in place over Ireland.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Helen Caughey said: “The impactful weather will continue through the latter part of the week as mild air pushing in from the southwest meets colder air in situ with further snow and ice for many areas.

Forecasters are predicting that this scene - witnessed in mid January - could be repeated on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Through Thursday and Friday the snow risk spreads, to central and northern areas of the UK, with the potential of some significant accumulations even to low levels, which have the potential to cause impacts.

"Parts of Northern Ireland, Wales and northern England are expected to see the worst of the conditions develop from early on Thursday, with parts of Scotland and northern England then seeing snow arrive through Thursday afternoon.

"Snow across the northern half of the UK will persist through much of Friday, while further south, any snow will turn back to rain through Thursday afternoon and evening. Strong winds are also expected to develop through Thursday and Friday which may create drifting snow and blizzard conditions in places.”

The PSNI is urging people to exercise caution on the roads during the period of expected inclement weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Snowfall along the quay in January.

Both Met Éireann and the Met Office expect the temperature to fall to below freezing overnight in Derry and Donegal each day until the weekend.