Snow and ice continues to impact on Derry and Strabane council bins, parks, cemeteries and leisure facilities

Manannán mac Lir with snow on his head and eyebrows on Thursday.

Derry City and Strabane District Council is advising the public that the ongoing severe weather conditions is continuing to impact some of its services.

Refuse Collections

While the council’s refuse collection services are operating, the public are advised please to expect some delays and that there are some areas, particularly in rural areas, where staff are unable to access. In the meantime, householders are advised to leave out their bins as normal and council teams will endeavour to service them when it is safe to do so over the coming days.

Cemeteries

A snowy riverside scene on Thursday.

All Council owned Cemeteries will remain closed on Thursday (except for funeral traffic) as teams are working to clear the access routes and efforts are being made to open when it is deemed safe to do so.

Recycling Centres

The public are advised to expect some disruption to Recycling Centres across the Council area on Thursday. The centres at Park and Claudy will remain closed and work is ongoing at all other sites to have them open as soon as the council can. Members of the public are advised to expect some delays to allow teams to carry out a risk assessment and clear the access routes. The Council says it will endeavour to open them as soon as its safe to do so.

Grass pitches

Derry woke to a blanket of white on Thursday.

In the interests of health and safety all Council grass pitches are closed today due to the poor weather conditions. User groups are being contacted directly. In terms of outdoor sports facilities and courts these are subject to regular inspections and again user groups will be contacted directly.

3G Pitches

3G Pitches have been closed due to freezing conditions this week. Pitch Inspections will be carried out today, however with temperatures expected to remain low for the duration of the day, it is anticipated these will remain closed tonight. Management at sites will be in contact with scheduled bookings to confirm arrangements.

Parks and play parks

A snowy quayside in Derry

While Council parks, greenways and play areas are open, the public are asked to note there will be delays in opening some of the parks and play areas due to the icy conditions and to advise that many pathways will be slippy and caution must be taken by users. Some of the Council play parks which are locked overnight will only open when it is safe to do so.

Leisure Centres

While all our Leisure centres will remain open, users are asked to check with their centre directly in relation to specific classes and events.

Community facilities

Some community centres have had to close and are advising users to contact their community centre directly or check on their Facebook pages for updates. For those centres that are open, users are advised to access them with extreme care due to ice and snow on roads, car parks and pathways.

City of Derry Airport

Those using the City of Derry Airport are advised to allow extra time for their journey to and from the airport and to check online in terms of flight arrival and departure times via the live website link at - https://www.cityofderryairport.com/flight-information/live-flight-information/

Further updates.

Further updates on all Council services will be provided at lunchtime today and on the council’s social media channels.