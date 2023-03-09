Snow and ice warnings remain in place for Derry and Donegal though ‘coastal NW could stay dry’

A system of mild and very wet air that would normally fall as heavy rain has arrived in Ireland, which has been experiencing a cold Arctic front all week.

However, there is a possibility Derry and Donegal will escape the worst of the inclement weather which is already affecting parts of Connacht, Munster and Leinster, with the trajectory of the warmer and wetter air mass largely forecast to pass through the south of the country.

A status orange weather warning for snow and ice remains in place for Donegal with Met Éireann warning of ‘very hazardous road conditions, travel disruption and poor visibility’.

A radar map from Met Éireann at 11am.

However, there is a possibility that Inishowen and Derry will escape the worst.

“Outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow will move in from the south and extend to most parts through the day, though the coastal northwest may stay dry,” said forecasters at Glasnevin.

A yellow warning for snow remains in place for the whole of the six counties.

A radar chart from the Met Office showing the projected track of the Atlantic weather system

The Met Office warns of the potential for ‘heavy snow’ with ‘the potential to cause disruption on Thursday and Friday’.

In a general warning for the north the Met Office is advising the public to be prepared for ‘possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers; possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel; some rural communities becoming cut off; and power cuts occurring and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, being affected’.

Heavy skies over Derry at 10.50am on Thursday.