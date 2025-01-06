Snow falling across Derry but only lying on higher ground at rush hour

Flurries began falling at approximately 3.30pm in Derry city.
However, a survey of Traffic Watch NI’s cameras in the North West showed that snow had not yet started to lie to any degree in the city at approximately 5pm.
The heaviest coatings of snow were evident on higher ground in areas such as Creggan and the Waterside.
With yellow warnings for snow and ice in place for Inishowen and Derry until 11am on Tuesday, however, people are being warned of the potential for more snow and disruption to travel.
