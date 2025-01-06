Snow falls and temperatures drop in Derry, Donegal and Tyrone as Status Yellow warnings continue

By Laura Glenn
Published 6th Jan 2025, 16:41 GMT
As the first snow of 2025 falls on Derry this Monday evening, a Status Yellow Snow and Ice Warning has been issued for across Northern Ireland until Tuesday.

The Met Office issued Status Yellow warning for Northern Ireland came into effect at 3pm on Monday.

Donegal also remains under a Status Yellow Snow/Ice warning until 12pm on Tuesday.

There is also a Status Yellow Low Temperature/Ice warning for Ireland until Friday.

St Eugene’s Cathedral with the snow-capped Scalp mountains in the background during a previous snowfall. DER2102GS - 017St Eugene’s Cathedral with the snow-capped Scalp mountains in the background during a previous snowfall. DER2102GS - 017
The Met Office said that ‘snow and icy patches may lead to some disruption to travel.’

They added that some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

The Met Office said there will ‘probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths’ and there could also be ‘some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces’.

“Rain, sleet and snow showers will continue during Monday evening and night leading to a risk of icy stretches. A slight covering of snow is possible in places, and perhaps up to 5 cm on hills in the north and west, especially the Sperrins. Snow showers are expected to become more frequent across the north and west for a time this afternoon (Monday) and evening.

They confirmed that the warning is Status Yellow as it ‘has a medium likelihood and a low impact.’

In Met Eireann’s Status Yellow - Snow-Ice warning for Ireland. they stated that ‘wintry showers will bring further accumulation of snow’. Potential Impacts are hazardous travelling conditions, poor visibility and travel disruption.

See www.metoffice.gov.ukand www.met.ie

