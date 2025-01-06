Snow flurries have been falling across Derry and Donegal

By Kevin Mullan
Published 6th Jan 2025, 16:43 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 16:50 GMT
Snow flurries have been falling across Derry and Donegal with further wintry showers possible this evening.

Yellow warnings for snow and ice are in place for Inishowen and Derry until 11am on Tuesday.

People are being warned of the potential for some disruption to travel while the cold weather continues.

Rain, sleet and snow showers will continue during Monday night leading to a risk of icy stretches, the Met Office said.

Met Éireann are forecasting clear spells with scattered sleet and snow showers and widespread frost and ice.

