Snow flurries have been falling across Derry and Donegal
Snow flurries have been falling across Derry and Donegal with further wintry showers possible this evening.
People are being warned of the potential for some disruption to travel while the cold weather continues.
Rain, sleet and snow showers will continue during Monday night leading to a risk of icy stretches, the Met Office said.
Met Éireann are forecasting clear spells with scattered sleet and snow showers and widespread frost and ice.
