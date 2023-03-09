Status Orange snow/ice warning issued for Donegal
Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange weather warning for Donegal for snow and ice.
The warning, which became valid from 11am on Thursday morning until 12am on Friday morning, is also issued for Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Connacht, Longford, Louth, Meath and Westmeath
Met Eireann said: “ Further spells of sleet and snow today combined with strong east to northeast winds. Significant accumulations of snow are expected in some areas along with icy conditions.They added that the ‘possible Impacts’ are ‘very hazardous road conditions, travel disruption and poor visibility’.The status yellow snow/ice warning for Ireland, valid until 12pm on Friday, also remains.
The Met Office has also issued a Status Yellow Snow Warning for Derry, along with Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone, Derry
They said that: “Heavy snow has the potential to cause disruption on Thursday and Friday.”
The warning is valid until 2pm on Friday.
You can stay up to date at https://www.met.ie/warnings/today and www.metoffice.co.uk