Status Yellow 'fog and freezing fog' weather warning for Donegal
A Status Yellow warning for fog has been issued for Donegal, along with Cavan, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow, and Connacht.
The warning, issued by Met Eireann, for ‘patches of fog and freezing fog,’ comes into effect at 4pm today, Wednesday until 6am on Thursday, November 28.
Met Eireann said the fog will be ‘thickening this evening and tonight.’
As of lunchtime today, Wednesday, the Met Office has not issued any warnings for Derry or Northern Ireland.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.