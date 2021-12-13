Status Yellow marine gale warning for Malin Head coastline

Status Yellow - Gale warning from Erris Head to Rossan Point to Malin Head

"Southwest winds will reach gale force 8 on Irish coastal waters from Erris Head to Rossan Point to Malin Head," the agency stated.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The warning is valid from 11pm on Monday to 3am on Wednesday.

A small craft warning from Malin Head to Belfast Lough to Carlingford Lough and from Mizen Head to Loop Head to Erris Head is also in place over the same period.