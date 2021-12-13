Status Yellow marine gale warning for Malin Head coastline
Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow marine gale warning for the Mayo, Sligo and Donegal coastlines.
Monday, 13th December 2021, 5:11 pm
Updated
Monday, 13th December 2021, 5:12 pm
"Southwest winds will reach gale force 8 on Irish coastal waters from Erris Head to Rossan Point to Malin Head," the agency stated.
The warning is valid from 11pm on Monday to 3am on Wednesday.
A small craft warning from Malin Head to Belfast Lough to Carlingford Lough and from Mizen Head to Loop Head to Erris Head is also in place over the same period.
"Southwest winds will reach force 6 or higher on Irish coasts from Malin Head to Belfast Lough to Carlingford Lough and from Mizen Head to Loop Head to Erris Head," said Met Éireann.