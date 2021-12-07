Storm Barra: Orange weather warning issued for Donegal

Strong winds and heavy rain are battering the North West due to Storm Barra. (Archive picture of a previous storm.)

As Storm Barra batters the country,the meteorological service said Northwesterly winds will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with severe or damaging gusts of 100 to 130 km/h, with localised stronger winds likely.

“Due to a combination of high waves, storm surge and high tide, coastal flooding is expected. Disruption to power and travel are likely.”

The Orange warning is valid from 2am Wednesday to 2pm on Wednesday, December 8.