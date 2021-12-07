Storm Barra: Orange weather warning issued for Donegal

Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange weather warning for Donegal for Wednesday, beginning in the early hours of the morning.

By Laura Glenn
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 12:24 pm
Strong winds and heavy rain are battering the North West due to Storm Barra. (Archive picture of a previous storm.)

As Storm Barra batters the country,the meteorological service said Northwesterly winds will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with severe or damaging gusts of 100 to 130 km/h, with localised stronger winds likely.

“Due to a combination of high waves, storm surge and high tide, coastal flooding is expected. Disruption to power and travel are likely.”

The Orange warning is valid from 2am Wednesday to 2pm on Wednesday, December 8.

There is currently a yellow warning for Derry, with the met office stating that strong winds will continue until Tuesday evening, leading to some disruption

