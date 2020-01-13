STORM BRENDAN : Advice issued as gale force storm arrives in Derry & Donegal

Storm Brendan is making its presence felt across Derry and Donegal as the powerful storm made landfill this morning in the north west.

Status orange warnings are in place across the region, with some schools and facilities such as Glenveagh National Park closed as a precaution, while a status red gale warning is in effect for Irish coastal waters.

High winds and large waves are being reported around Inishowen and along the Donegal coast and the coast along County Derry, with winds also picking up in Derry City.

Met Eireann has advised that as Storm Brendan tracks to the northwest of Ireland, southerly winds will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with gusts generally up to 130 km/h in higher in exposed areas.

“There is a significant risk of coastal flooding due to the combination of high spring tides and storm surge,” people have been advised.

The warnings remain in place through to midnight.

An amber warning of High Winds has been issued for Northern Ireland, with winds expected to gradually increase from tomorrow morning.

The NI Weather & Flood Advisory Service has advised: “Large waves are expected to hit all coastal areas (especially north and west coasts) which may lead to coastal flooding due to waves over topping sea defences along with damage to the coast line eg - Sea walls, coastal roads etc.”

The public have been advised to expect :-

*Disruption to travel - especially to ferry services and air travel.

*Difficult driving conditions, risk of down trees & power lines and debris on road.

*Possible widespread interruptions to power supplies.

*Possible structural damage to property.

*Coastal flooding and possible damage

The public are also advised to:

*Avoid all coastal areas such as beach & sea fronts, promenades and coastal roads due to risk to personal safety from large over topping waves.

be aware of difficult driving conditions, possible road closures, especially bridges.

*Be prepared for interruptions to power supplies.