'Storm Éowyn is set to be one of the most severe storms Ireland has seen'
The National Emergency Co-ordination Group (NECG) in the South met on Thursday to prepare for Storm Éowyn.
Upgraded weather warnings have led to a very rare occurrence in which the whole of Ireland is now under the highest red alert status from Friday morning through to Friday afternoon.
Extremely dangerous, damaging and disruptive weather conditions are expected on Friday and the public are urged to ‘shelter in place’ during red warnings. People have been urged to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, and take action to protect themselves and their properties.
In Northern Ireland, the Met Office has forecast that there will be “very strong winds associated with Storm Éowyn causing very dangerous conditions with widespread disruption and significant impacts expected” here.
Donegal’s Status Red wind warning takes effect from 7am-2pm on Friday
A number of businesses, including supermarkets, have confirmed they will close tomorrow and schools are also closing.
Air and ferry passengers seeking updates regarding specific flights or ferry crossings have been urged to contact their airline or ferry operator directly.
Significant surge waves, wind and wave conditions are predicted, and the public are advised to stay away from all coastal regions during this storm.
Widespread disruption to public and other services is to be anticipated during the storm.
Keith Leonard, Chair of the NECG, said: “Storm Éowyn is set to be one of the most severe storms Ireland has seen. It is going to be a damaging, dangerous and destructive weather event. The forecasted winds will bring severe conditions which will constitute a risk to life and property. Our most important message today is everybody needs to shelter in place during the Red Level Wind Warnings.
“We are likely to see significant and widespread power outages, so I would encourage everyone to prepare ahead. Make sure phones, torches and laptops are fully charged. Ensure that there is no loose garden furniture or other items on your property that could cause problems in strong winds. Check that vulnerable and older people have everything they need in their home.
“It’s also important to remember that even after the storm has passed, there is a strong possibility of fallen trees and other debris so drivers are also urged to take care in the aftermath of the storm.”
Weather impacts
Storm Éowyn will bring gale force winds, including severe, damaging and destructive gusts of up to 130km/h widely, with even higher gusts possible.
Likely impacts will include:
Extremely dangerous travelling conditions
Cancellation of events
Wave overtopping
Coastal flooding in low lying and exposed areas
Unsafe working conditions
Fallen trees and damage to electricity and telecoms infrastructure
Significant and widespread power outages
Structural damage
Disruption and cancellations to public transport
During red warnings the public are advised to not travel and to shelter in place during these times.
The Irish Coast Guard are appealing to people to “Stay Back, Stay High, Stay Dry”.
Coastal and island communities have been urged to take particular care as winds will be more severe on the islands.
