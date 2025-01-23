Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The public has been urged to ‘shelter in place’ during the Status Red wind warning for all of Ireland.

The National Emergency Co-ordination Group (NECG) in the South met on Thursday to prepare for Storm Éowyn.

Upgraded weather warnings have led to a very rare occurrence in which the whole of Ireland is now under the highest red alert status from Friday morning through to Friday afternoon.

Extremely dangerous, damaging and disruptive weather conditions are expected on Friday and the public are urged to ‘shelter in place’ during red warnings. People have been urged to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, and take action to protect themselves and their properties.

A Status Red warning is in place for all of Ireland. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

In Northern Ireland, the Met Office has forecast that there will be “very strong winds associated with Storm Éowyn causing very dangerous conditions with widespread disruption and significant impacts expected” here.

Donegal’s Status Red wind warning takes effect from 7am-2pm on Friday

A number of businesses, including supermarkets, have confirmed they will close tomorrow and schools are also closing.

Air and ferry passengers seeking updates regarding specific flights or ferry crossings have been urged to contact their airline or ferry operator directly.

Significant surge waves, wind and wave conditions are predicted, and the public are advised to stay away from all coastal regions during this storm.

Widespread disruption to public and other services is to be anticipated during the storm.

Keith Leonard, Chair of the NECG, said: “Storm Éowyn is set to be one of the most severe storms Ireland has seen. It is going to be a damaging, dangerous and destructive weather event. The forecasted winds will bring severe conditions which will constitute a risk to life and property. Our most important message today is everybody needs to shelter in place during the Red Level Wind Warnings.

“We are likely to see significant and widespread power outages, so I would encourage everyone to prepare ahead. Make sure phones, torches and laptops are fully charged. Ensure that there is no loose garden furniture or other items on your property that could cause problems in strong winds. Check that vulnerable and older people have everything they need in their home.

“It’s also important to remember that even after the storm has passed, there is a strong possibility of fallen trees and other debris so drivers are also urged to take care in the aftermath of the storm.”

Weather impacts

Storm Éowyn will bring gale force winds, including severe, damaging and destructive gusts of up to 130km/h widely, with even higher gusts possible.

Likely impacts will include:

Extremely dangerous travelling conditions

Cancellation of events

Wave overtopping

Coastal flooding in low lying and exposed areas

Unsafe working conditions

Fallen trees and damage to electricity and telecoms infrastructure

Significant and widespread power outages

Structural damage

Disruption and cancellations to public transport

During red warnings the public are advised to not travel and to shelter in place during these times.

The Irish Coast Guard are appealing to people to “Stay Back, Stay High, Stay Dry”.

Coastal and island communities have been urged to take particular care as winds will be more severe on the islands.

Strong winds can make driving conditions hazardous, especially for the more vulnerable road users, e.g. cyclists, pedestrians, motorcyclists and high sided vehicles. Road users should pay particular attention to the risk posed by fallen trees and flying debris.

There is a potential for wave overtopping and tidal flooding in low-lying exposed coastal areas across the country, especially on Atlantic coasts

In addition to this, the Storm Éowyn may also bring localised heavy showers, which in turn may lead to surface flooding in urban locations.

People are advised to prepare for the arrival of the storm including ensuring their mobile phone is fully charged to enable communication.

Driving conditions ‘will be hazardous.’

Farmers are advised to be extra vigilant and take precautions during stormy conditions, particularly when working alone. Farmers should check that buildings and loose objects are secure. Farmers should also ensure that livestock have shelter, feed and access to water, working during dangerous conditions can be avoided

The fishing fleet is particularly vulnerable in stormy conditions, which are expected to be most severe along the western coastline. Fishers should take particular care to ensure vessels are securely berthed in advance of the storm and follow the weather warnings.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is urging the public to take extreme caution.

People are being urged not to travel on Friday with extremely strong winds which will result in fallen trees and power lines, destruction to property, flying debris, and road blockages.