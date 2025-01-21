Storm Éowyn 'set to track to the northwest' as weather advisory is issued for Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Met Eireann has said that Storm Éowyn 'set to track to the northwest' with strong winds, heavy rain and sleet and snow in ‘parts of the west and north in particular’ from Thursday.

Named by the UK Met Office, Storm Éowyn (pronounced Ay-oh-win) becomes the fifth named storm of the 2024/2025 season.

It will bring wet and very windy weather to Ireland starting Thursday night, January 23 and during Friday, January 24.

Met Eireann outlined how Western and northwestern counties are ‘likely to see status orange wind warnings as a minimum’.

Wet, windy and cold conditions are expected from this Thursday.

The meteorological service outlined how Éowyn is ‘forecast to be a deep low-pressure system, currently set to track to the northwest of Ireland introducing strong southeasterly winds which will veer west to south-westerly and intensify through Friday morning.’

"The system will also bring spells of heavy rain across different parts of the country and sleet and snow to parts of the west and north in particular.”

Met Eireann has issued a weather advisory for Ireland said weather warnings are due to follow, as ‘this event comes within the range of our high-resolution model (2 days ahead) which will provide more detailed information’.

They added that they are closely monitoring the situation and will provide updated information as required.

“High impact weather is expected for Ireland on Thursday night and on Friday as a deepening low-pressure system, Storm Éowyn, tracks close to the northwest of Ireland.

"Very strong winds are forecast with spells of heavy rain. Initially the rain will transition to sleet or snow in some parts of the northwest and north of the country, but it will quickly transition back to rain as the system moves through.

Deputy Head of Forecasting, Liz Coleman, said: “Storm Éowyn will bring wet and very windy conditions on Friday, especially in the west and northwest. The very strong southwest winds with damaging gusts will start to be felt late on Thursday and will cause dangerous travelling conditions on Friday, with the likelihood of trees down and potentially power outages. Wave overtopping is also expected at high tide. There could be localised flooding further into Saturday associated to the heavy rain and to the snow melt.

“Western and northwestern counties are likely to see status orange wind warnings as a minimum, but we are monitoring the situation closely and will issue warnings as Met Éireann’s high resolution model, which provides information two days ahead, comes into play. We are in close contact with the NDFEM and emergency management stakeholders and will provide timely updates as the situation progresses.

There will be a short respite from the weather on Saturday as Éowyn moves away, but we are also watching a different low-pressure system, forecast to bring impactful winds and further rain on Sunday. However, in this case the situation is still too uncertain; we will provide updates as the week progresses.”

At the moment, the Met Office has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for Northern Ireland for Friiday.