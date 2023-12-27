Storm Gerrit: Worst of wind and rain clears Derry and Donegal
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Met Office yellow warning for rain and wind for the whole of the North expired at 10am on Wednesday but a Met Éireann yellow warning for the whole country will remain in place until midnight.
Heavy showers and the potential for localised flooding have been forecast.
Met Office Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders said: “Storm Gerrit will run towards western UK on Wednesday and bring with it potential impacts for much of the UK."
Storm Gerrit will transition gradually to the northeast late on Wednesday and into Thursday. Further unsettled weather is likely later in the week, with strong winds and rain.
The forecast for Derry is for windy and widespread rain, becoming brighter and showery later.
The wind will ease and the rain turn to showers later. Maximum temperature 10 °C.