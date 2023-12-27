The worst of Storm Gerrit has cleared Derry and Donegal with the strong wind easing and heavy rain expected to turn to showers on Wednesday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Met Office yellow warning for rain and wind for the whole of the North expired at 10am on Wednesday but a Met Éireann yellow warning for the whole country will remain in place until midnight.

Heavy showers and the potential for localised flooding have been forecast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders said: “Storm Gerrit will run towards western UK on Wednesday and bring with it potential impacts for much of the UK."

The worst of Storm Gerrit has cleared the north west.

Storm Gerrit will transition gradually to the northeast late on Wednesday and into Thursday. Further unsettled weather is likely later in the week, with strong winds and rain.

The forecast for Derry is for windy and widespread rain, becoming brighter and showery later.