Storm Hannah heading this way - Met Éireann issues weather warning

Met Éireann has issued a yellow status weather warning of wind for Donegal before the arrival of Storm Hannah.

The national meteorological service in Ireland officially named the weather system 'Storm Hannah' on Thursday morning.

Storm Hannah expected to arrive within next 24 hours.

The weather warning is valid between 11:00pm on Friday and 9:00am on Saturday.

"Becoming very windy on Friday night and for a time on Saturday morning," said Met Éireann

"Southerly winds will veer northwesterly and reach mean speeds of 50-65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110 km/h."

Status yellow weather warning explained

Be Aware - The concept behind yellow level weather alerts is to notify those who are at risk because of their location and/or activity, and to allow them to take preventative action.

It is implicit that yellow level weather alerts are for weather conditions that do not pose an immediate threat to the general population, but only to those exposed to risk by nature of their location and/or activity. (Source: Met Éireann)