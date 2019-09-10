This is when the tail-end of hurricane Dorian will hit Derry - hour by hour N.I. weather forecast

Derry and the rest of the North of Ireland is bracing itself for the arrival of ex-hurricane Dorian.

Hurricane Dorian wreaked havoc in the Bahamas last week and it has been reported that as many of 50 people lost their lives.

Dorian will not be a hurricane by the time it arrives in Derry on Tuesday.

Here's an hour-by-hour weather forecast and information on when Dorian will arrive in Derry.

1:00pm - Heavy Rain - 80 per cent chance of precipitation - Wind Gusts: 18 mph.

2:00pm - Heavy Rain - 80 per cent chance of precipitation - Wind Gusts: 22 mph.

Up to 50 people were killed when Hurricane Dorian wreaked havoc in the Bahamas last week.

3:00pm - Heavy Rain - 90 per cent chance of precipitation - Wind Gusts: 30 mph.

4:00pm - Heavy Rain - 90 per cent chance of precipitation - Wind Gusts: 34 mph.

5:00pm - Heavy Rain - ≥95 per cent chance of precipitation - Wind Gusts: 36 mph.

6:00pm - Heavy Rain - ≥95 per cent chance of precipitation - Wind Gusts: 32 mph.

7:00pm - Heavy Rain - 90 per cent chance of precipitation - Wind Gusts: 33 mph.

8:00pm - Overcast - 20 per cent chance of precipitation - Wind Gusts: 33 mph.

9:00pm - Overcast - 20 per cent chance of precipitation - Wind Gusts: 34 mph.

10:00pm - Light Rain - 50 per cent chance of precipitation - Wind Gusts: 32 mph.

11:00pm - Li1ht Rain - 50 per cent chance of precipitation - Wind Gusts: 32 mph.

12:00pm - Light Rain - 90 per cent chance of precipitation - Wind Gusts: 34 mph.