This is when the tail-end of hurricane Dorian will hit Derry - hour by hour N.I. weather forecast

Derry and the rest of the North of Ireland is bracing itself for the arrival of ex-hurricane Dorian.
Hurricane Dorian wreaked havoc in the Bahamas last week and it has been reported that as many of 50 people lost their lives.
Dorian will not be a hurricane by the time it arrives in Derry on Tuesday.
Here's an hour-by-hour weather forecast and information on when Dorian will arrive in Derry.
1:00pm - Heavy Rain - 80 per cent chance of precipitation - Wind Gusts: 18 mph.
2:00pm - Heavy Rain - 80 per cent chance of precipitation - Wind Gusts: 22 mph.
3:00pm - Heavy Rain - 90 per cent chance of precipitation - Wind Gusts: 30 mph.
4:00pm - Heavy Rain - 90 per cent chance of precipitation - Wind Gusts: 34 mph.
5:00pm - Heavy Rain - ≥95 per cent chance of precipitation - Wind Gusts: 36 mph.
6:00pm - Heavy Rain - ≥95 per cent chance of precipitation - Wind Gusts: 32 mph.
7:00pm - Heavy Rain - 90 per cent chance of precipitation - Wind Gusts: 33 mph.
8:00pm - Overcast - 20 per cent chance of precipitation - Wind Gusts: 33 mph.
9:00pm - Overcast - 20 per cent chance of precipitation - Wind Gusts: 34 mph.
10:00pm - Light Rain - 50 per cent chance of precipitation - Wind Gusts: 32 mph.
11:00pm - Li1ht Rain - 50 per cent chance of precipitation - Wind Gusts: 32 mph.
12:00pm - Light Rain - 90 per cent chance of precipitation - Wind Gusts: 34 mph.