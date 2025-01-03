Treacherous conditions alert across Derry & Donegal as yellow snow and ice warnings extended

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorists and pedestrians have been warned of the potential for dangerous conditions over the coming days as yellow warnings for ice and snow were extended into the weekend.

Both the Met Office and Met Eireann have extended their initial yellow warnings for ice into the weekend, with warnings in place for Derry City and Donegal through to Saturday and Sunday. In Donegal, a yellow warning for snow has also been issued.

Temperatures overnight Friday into Saturday are set to dip to 0 degrees Celsius and even lower in some part of the north west, making already wet and slippery surfaces extremely dangerous, especially on ungritted roads and walkways.

Further showers of rain and sleet are expected across the region which is expected to compound the difficulties for motorists and pedestrians as this may also lead to grit on roads which have been treated being washed away.

For Saturday into Sunday, Met Eireann has forecast potential “falls of sleet and snow with snowfall accumulations expected” in Donegal.

Potential impacts are listed as hazardous travelling conditions, poor visibility and potential travel disruption, The warning is valid from 5pm Saturday to 5pm on Sunday.

The colder weather is expected to continue right through next week with widespread sub-zero temperatures by night forecast, leading to black ice on the roads and icy footpaths and greenways, and temperatures struggling to reach low single figures by day.

Early indications are that this pattern will continue into and throughout next weekend.

A snow and ice warning is in place for Donegal this weekend. (File picture of Inishowen in the snow)

Traffic Watch NI has already reported that icy surfaces have already been leading to some difficult travel conditions over recnet days, and has advised caution over “some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths” with the potential to lead to “some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces”,

It advises: “Temperatures will again fall widely below freezing during Friday evening. This will allow ice to readily form on untreated surfaces, particularly where roads and pavements remain wet from wintry showers.

"Scattered showers will fall as a mixture of rain, sleet and snow. Most areas are unlikely to see any fresh accumulations of snow though a slight covering is possible in places.”

The Department for Infrastructure has advised that people should not drive during periods of snow and ice “unless your journey is essential”.

"If it is, take great care and allow more time for your journey. Take an emergency kit of de-icer, an ice scraper, torch, warm clothing and boots, a first aid kit, jump leads, a shovel, a warm drink and emergency food in case your vehicle breaks down or cannot proceed.

"Before you set off you must be able to see, so clear all snow and ice from your vehicle. You must ensure that lights are clean and number plates are clearly visible and legible. Make sure the mirrors are clear and windows de-misted thoroughly. Remove all snow that might fall into the path of other road users. Check your planned route is clear of delays and that no further snowfall or severe weather are predicted.

"When driving, drive with care, even on treated roads; keep well back from the road user in front as stopping distances can be ten times greater than on dry roads; be prepared for the road conditions to change over relatively short distances; take care when overtaking vehicles spreading salt or other de-icer, particularly if you are riding a motorcycle or cycle; watch out for snowploughs, which may throw out snow on either side; do not overtake them unless the lane you intend to take has been cleared; listen to travel bulletins and take note of variable message signs that may provide information about weather, road and traffic conditions ahead; when roads are icy avoid sudden distractions as these could cause a loss of control.”

When conditions are icy, motorists are advised that if they have to drive they should You should drive at a slow speed in as high a gear as possible; accelerate and brake very gently.

"Drive particularly slowly on bends where loss of control is more likely,” The Department advises adding: “Check your grip on the road surface by choosing a safe place to brake gently. If the steering feels unresponsive this may indicate your vehicle is losing grip.”