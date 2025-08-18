Warm weather and sunny spells to continue in Derry and Donegal

The warm weather is expected to continue in Derry and Donegal this week with temperatures remaining in the late teens or in the low twenties with sunny spells until at least the weekend.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meteorologists on both sides of the border concur that the north west will experience plenty of dry weather and sunny spells mixed with some cloud and the occasional shower.

Met Éireann says Tuesday will be ‘a mostly dry day with sunny spells and just the chance of isolated showers’ with ‘highest temperatures ranging from 18 to 21 degrees’ while the Met Office forecasts that it will be ‘dry and bright in the west’ with a maximum temperature of 20 °C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Wednesday and Thursday it will be ‘dry for most with a mix of cloud and sunny spells with just a few stray showers occurring’ and highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees, according to Met Éireann.

Outdoors in the sunshine. Photo: George Sweeney

The Met Office agrees, stating: “A little fresher towards the end of the week with gentle north-easterly winds, plenty of dry and bright weather, although the odd shower on the North Coast on Wednesday.”

‘Another largely dry day is expected on Friday with a few light showers possible in light west to northwest or variable breezes’ with ‘highs of 17 to 22 degrees,’ says Met Éireann, which also suggests ‘Saturday will be a little warmer overall with sunny spells and a few scattered showers as a light southerly breeze sets in’.

Things are likely to change at the beginning of next week unfortunately with Atlantic charts indicating an area of low pressure associated with Hurricane Erin is set to track over Ireland next Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office’s longer term forecast for the period August 22 to August 30, states: “High pressure is likely to be the dominant feature at first bringing widely fine and dry weather whilst a generally northerly flow leads to rather cool conditions.

"This will be increasingly eroded from the west as frontal systems start to move in from the Atlantic through the weekend, leading to more changeable conditions.

"Whilst this is happening a deep area of low pressure is likely to develop in the North Atlantic, linked to Hurricane Erin. This likely progresses towards the UK through the early part of the week.

"The changeable period will likely continue through the last week of August, especially in the north and west, with a small chance of widely wetter and windier weather developing. The evolution of this is highly uncertain though.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hurricane Erin, centred on the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos islands in the western Atlantic on Monday afternoon, has now strengthened to a Category 4 storm.

The National Hurricane Centre in the United States is this afternoon warning that the tropical cyclone is likely to increase in strength and grow even larger.

While it will have dissipated by the time it crosses the Atlantic it is expected that the tail end of Hurricane Erin will bring a large amount of rain to Ireland when it reaches us next week.