WEATHER: All change next week for Derry & Donegal as beautiful sunshine replaced by cold spell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s been a beautiful and even balmy week of weather, but enjoy it while it lasts because it’s a very different looking forecast for next week.

Temperatures today, Friday, are expected to climb once more into the high teens by late afternoon and possibly hit 20 degrees Celsius across Derry, Tyrone and Donegal with clear skies and sunshine.

And it’s shaping up to be a lovely weekend too with similar conditions expected on Saturday when temperatures in Derry according to the Met Office are expected to reach 18 degrees Celsius with more dry weather and just a bit of cloud but plenty of sunshine too. Met Éireann is forecasting similar conditions for Inishowen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be slightly cooler come Sunday but still very pleasant with temperatures reaching 16 degrees across the north west and more sunshine with some cloud expected and remaining dry.

The north west of Ireland is enjoying a rare week of beautiful weather at the moment.

The weather begins to turn gradually from the start of the working week, as temperatures drop back down to around average for the time of year with more cloud expected in Derry and the potential for some showers across the wider region.

Temperatures fall back further throughout the week and by Friday, at this stage, it looks like they will be down to around 4 degrees Celsius by night and struggling to reach 10 degrees by day in Derry, while Met Éireannis forecasting even colder conditions down to 2 degrees by night next weekend.

In its overall forecast, the Met Office is predicting the colder conditions will continue from next week through to the end of the month:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A transition to a generally more unsettled, mobile westerly pattern is most likely by midweek and beyond, with spells of wind and rain moving into many areas, but more especially in the south.

Wetter and colder conditions are expected to sweep in next week.

"Towards the end of the week, much cooler, showery conditions are expected for many parts with the north and west likely being a focus for these showers.”

So, enjoy it while it lasts and if you are have plans to get the grass cut or go on an outing, the next few days looks like your best option before the more unsettled weather returns.