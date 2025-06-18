WEATHER Derry & Donegal: Temperatures set to soar to 25°C

Things are about to hot up right across the north west with the Met Office and Met Éireann concurring that we are about to experience the hottest days of the year so far this week.

Today Wednesday will remain cool enough under cloudy skies and the odd shower and maximum temperatures of around 15°C, but the big change will come from tomorrow morning as warmer air sweeps in from the south early on Thursday.

Temperatures will lift to 17°C by 9am in Derry, and rise steadily to a maximum 25°C by early afternoon, and remain warm for the rest of the day and into Friday. As a bonus, the Met office forecast shows there is no sign of any rain with hours of sunshine forecast and only very light breezes.

Met Éireann meanwhile is forecasting temperatures across Inishowen will also hit 25°C on Thursday and again on Friday with lots of warm sunshine across both days.

People gathered at Lady's Bay in Buncrana during a previous warm spell.

Temperatures are expected to drop back a few degrees over the weekend and the chance of showers will increase, but it should still be a very pleasant weekend ahead.

In its regional forecast for Ulster for tonight into tomorrow, Met Éireann states: “Tonight any drizzle in the north clearing and it will become dry with clear spells overnight. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees in light variable breezes, becoming southeasterly by morning.

“Warm with long spells of sunshine tomorrow. Chance of an isolated shower. East to southeasterly winds will be mostly moderate.”

In its forecast for the north over the coming days, the Met Office states: “Thursday will be warm dry and sunny. Cloud will increase at times in the afternoon but it will stay dry.

Waterloo Street in the sunshine. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS - 82

“Friday and Saturday will be dry and bright with sunny spells. After a dry start a band of rain and showers will spread east Sunday. Warm."

After almost a month of rain, the dry, warm and sunny weather will come as a welcome respite for the north west.

But if you are out and about over the coming days, make sure to have your sunscreen, sunglasses and hats at the ready.