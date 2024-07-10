WEATHER: Dry and warmer days ahead for Derry & Donegal after miserable start to summer
and live on Freeview channel 276
Late June and early July has proved to be a miserable affair so far with downpours, grey skies and temperatures well below average for the time of year, but according to the Met Office and Met Éireann, things are looking up slightly for the next few days at least.
While the rain and cloud is expected to persist throughout today, Wednesday, the Met Office forecast for the north is predicting “a drier and brighter day with occasional sunny spells” for tomorrow, Thursday.
It is forecasting: “Dry for most, although there will be isolated light showers. Feeling pleasant in any sunshine, winds mostly light. Maximum temperature 18 °C.”
Highs of 17 degrees Celsius for Saturday 18 degrees for Sunday.
The Foyle Cup on Monday morning will bring thousands of young footballers together for the opening parade from Ulster University’s Martha Magee building to Guildhall Square from 10am, and at present the Met Office is predicting it will be around 14 degrees celsius in light winds with as 30% chance of rain.
For Monday and Tuesday highs of 19 degrees Celsius are forecast, although cloudier conditions and possibly some showers are forecast for next week.
And that sets the pattern for the days to follow. In its outlook for Friday to Sunday, the Met Office states: “Plenty of dry weather with bright or sunny spells, feeling pleasant in any sunshine, However, occasional showers, these mainly at the weekend."
North of Derry, Met Éireann in its forecast is predicting slightly cooler temperatures and cloudier conditions for the Buncrana area with highs of 14 degrees on Friday and 15 degrees Saturday, rising steadily to 19 degrees by Monday with a mixture of sunshine, showers and some cloudy spells for next week but temperatures remaining a few degrees above where they have been so far this past week.
In its overall forecast for next week, the Met Office is predicting that temperatures are expected to recover to “around or just above average, feeling warm in sunnier periods outside of showers/ heavy showers or thunderstorms, with a more settled spell to the south mid-week possibly spreading to much of the UK, though this likely only for a few days at most before a more showery north west flow resumes”.
UV levels are expected to be high in the sunshine so if you are going to the parade on Monday or just out and about be sure to keep the sunscreen and shades handy.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.