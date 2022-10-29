Following the torrential rain on Friday, the Met Office has forecast more showers for this afternoon (Saturday) with a 60% chance of rain up to and around 3pm.

From 4pm to 6pm some sunshine however is expected and the chance of showers drops significantly to 10% probability.

From then on we should see drier conditions throughout this evening in time for Awakening the Walled City in the the city centre and across at Ebrington and St Columb’s Park.

Fireworks over the Foyle.

After some early morning showers, tomorrow Sunday looks like it will be largely dry with just a 10% chance of the odd shower throughout the entire day, which is good news for the Carndonagh Halloween parade on Sunday.

And temperatures will remain mild for the time of year, with the Met Office forecasting 14 degrees Celsius for today and 13 degrees Celsius for tomorrow.

And while there will be some showers in the early hours on Monday it’s looking good for the two main events at the moment with just a 5% to 10% chance of a shower on Monday evening for the carnival parade at 7pm and the fireworks at 8pm, down from 20% for the afternoon.

Temperatures will drop off a little on Monday but it won’t be freezing and looks set to be around 9 or 10 degrees Celsius by the evening time.

Derry Halloween Carnival Parade. Photo by Lorcan Doherty