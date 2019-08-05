WEATHER: Heavy rainfall expected across north west over next 24 hours

Met Éireann and the Met Office have forecast heavy showers and potentially thunderstorms across the north west over the next 24 hours.

Following a pleasant start to Monday, showers are expected to build from this afternoon, with persistent rainfall in some areas through the day.

rainfall

In its forecast, Met Éireann has advised: “There’ll be showers through the day, most frequent in the north and west of the country and heaviest in the afternoon and early evening.”

The Irish weather body has stated that there will be further showers tonight, “merging at times to longer spells of rain and coming with a risk of isolated thunderstorms”, while tomorrow (Tuesday) will bring heavier showers and “merging to give longer spells of rain with the risk of thunder”.

The Met Office north of the border has concurred that showers will be building through this afternoon, “turning frequent and heavy at times with some thunderstorms developing.”

For tonight, the Met Office has also advised people to expect “an unsettled night with showers occasionally merging to longer periods of rain, with some outbreaks heavy bringing a risk of thunderstorms.”

And there’s more rain on the way for the coming days, with Thursday expected to offer a slightly more sunny picture, although there remains a risk of occasionally heavy rain sweeping up from the south.