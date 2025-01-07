Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Several schools are closed today, Tuesday, as warnings are issued over dangerous conditions on many roads across the north.

In an update after 8.40am this morning it was confirmed that a number of schools have closed following the severe weather, which led to traffic being gridlocked in several areas yesterday. Some schools are implementing alternative home learning arrangements.

In Derry, Glendermott Primary School on Ardmore Road, St Patrick’s & St Brigid’s College, Claudy, St Peter's & St Paul's PS, Foreglen and Our Lady of Fatima Primary School on Ervey Road, Tamnaherin will be closed on Tuesday due to adverse weather, while Rossmar School in Limavady has also been closed for the same reason.

In Tyrone, Donemana Primary School, St Peter's Primary School in Plumbridge and Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School in Greencastle near Omagh, and Gaelscoil na gCrann Ballinamullan are also closed.

People have been urged to be careful due to ice on roads and pathways across the north west. File photo of Bay Road Park in Derry by Brendan McDaid.

Meanwhile people have been urged to be extremely careful if they have to venture out today.

official warnings are in place for ice across the north west, with TrafficWatch NI reporting: “Temperatures through the night fell below freezing and there is a risk of ice and frost on roads.

"A Met Office Yellow Warning of Ice for Northern Ireland is in place valid to 11am on Tuesday January 7. Salting of roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk has taken place throughout the night and early morning, however road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.”

A PSNI spokesperson meanwhile said: “Road users are advised to exercise caution due to icy roads throughout Northern Ireland.

“Stopping distances increase greatly when weather conditions are poor, so slow down and leave a bigger gap between your vehicle and the vehicle in front.”

Weather warnings remain in place from now through to Friday morning across the north west with the potential for further snow flurries and sleet across Derry, Tyrone and Donegal over the coming days.

Overnight temperatures dipping near or below freezing are also expected to continue with general warnings to motorists and pedestrians to exert extreme caution across the region.