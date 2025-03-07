WEATHER IRELAND: Temperatures to reach 16 degrees across Derry & Donegal
Both Met Éireann and the Met Office concur that temperatures are expected to reach 16 degrees Celsius by Saturday afternoon and the milder weather continues into Sunday with 14 to 15 degrees forecast for Derry and Inishwen.
There will be some bright and sunny spells on Saturday afternoon in Derry with little to no chance of rain as temperatures climb steadily and reach their peak between 1pm and 5pm.
Winds will also be much lighter than they have been of late.
It is a similar picture across Inishowen for Saturday, and there is plenty of sunshine in even lighter breezes forecast for Sunday too across the north west.
However, meteorologists are forecasting that wind direction will switch to come in from a north and north east direction from Monday.
