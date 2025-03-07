WEATHER IRELAND: Temperatures to reach 16 degrees across Derry & Donegal

By Brendan McDaid
Published 7th Mar 2025, 15:29 BST
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 15:29 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

It should feel much more spring like than it has of late as temperatures reach a very pleasant 16 degrees this weekend, with little in the way of rain forecast over the north west of Ireland.

Both Met Éireann and the Met Office concur that temperatures are expected to reach 16 degrees Celsius by Saturday afternoon and the milder weather continues into Sunday with 14 to 15 degrees forecast for Derry and Inishwen.

There will be some bright and sunny spells on Saturday afternoon in Derry with little to no chance of rain as temperatures climb steadily and reach their peak between 1pm and 5pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Winds will also be much lighter than they have been of late.

People pictured previously enjoying the sunshine, along the Foyle Embankment. DER2220GS - 014People pictured previously enjoying the sunshine, along the Foyle Embankment. DER2220GS - 014
People pictured previously enjoying the sunshine, along the Foyle Embankment. DER2220GS - 014

It is a similar picture across Inishowen for Saturday, and there is plenty of sunshine in even lighter breezes forecast for Sunday too across the north west.

However, meteorologists are forecasting that wind direction will switch to come in from a north and north east direction from Monday.

This will lead to much colder weather for next week, especially by night when temperatures could dip down to freezing and even below, while remaining in single digits by daytime.

So enjoy it while it lasts this weekend, and remember, wear sunscreen.

Related topics:IrelandDerryDonegalMet OfficeInishowen

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice