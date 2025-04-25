WEATHER IRELAND: Temperatures to rise to 21° Celsius in Derry & Donegal within days

By Brendan McDaid
Published 25th Apr 2025, 16:19 BST
April showers are set to make way for a decent spell of dry and warm weather as we head into May in the north west.

And it looks like just about everywhere will be feeling the change from this weekend when the the grey, cold and blustery weather experienced on Friday will be replaced by much more pleasant conditions akin to early summer for the last weekend of April.

Saturday will bring a good deal of dry and sunny weather with some cloud, and temperatures across Derry and Inishowen are expected to reach 17° Celsius by early evening.

While there will be a bit of cloud around over Sunday and Monday, temperatures are set to climb to 18 degrees by day and 18 degrees on Tuesday. According to the Met Office and Met Éireann, Wednesday is looking like it could bring the best of the sunshine and is also shaping up to be the warmest day of the year so far with temperatures in Derry to rise to 21 degrees and 20 degrees in north Donegal.

Soaking up the sun in Brooke Park during a previous warm spell. DER2129GS - 066Soaking up the sun in Brooke Park during a previous warm spell. DER2129GS - 066
Soaking up the sun in Brooke Park during a previous warm spell. DER2129GS - 066

Beyond that into the latter part of next week looks a little uncertain at the moment.

Met Éireann in its national forecast states: “There is a good deal of uncertainty in the forecast for the rest of next week. Nearby high pressure looks likely to bring plenty of dry weather and mild or warm conditions but some spells of rain or showers cannot be ruled out.”

Hopefully the nice weather will continue into next weekend for the May Day Bank Holiday and Derry Jazz Festival.

Fingers crossed…. And wear sunscreen.

