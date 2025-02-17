Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After weeks of bitterly cold weather and frosty mornings with below average temperatures, a change is coming this week.

Temperatures are currently predicted to rise to 13 degrees by Sunday with the shift from stubborn eastern winds hovering over the north west to southern and south western winds dominating.

The switch, according to Met Eireann and Met Office forecasts for Derry, Tyrone and Donegal should become noticeable from Wednesday, February 19th, with temperatures rising to double digits for the first time in almost a month. It is expected to reach 10 degrees by Wednesday evening across Derry and Inishowen.

Thursday will see temperatures rise again up to 12 degrees, with temperatures reaching up to 13 degrees between Friday and Sunday.

A rainbow over Muff in County Donegal. (File picture by Brendan McDaid)

And its good news for gardeners and commuters alike as there’s no sign of any ice or frost overnight for the week ahead at least.

But, this is Ireland and when it comes to the weather here it is usually a case of every silver lining having a cloud, and there is the potential of the more southern winds bringing with them heavy downpours and blustery conditions later in the week and into the weekend. And if those high winds do materialise it is likely to feel a few degrees cooler than the actual temperature so keep the hat and coat handy.

There remains some uncertainty over whether the shift this week will herald in more settled and spring like conditions next week as we approach March or if there will be a return to colder conditions towards the end of the month. Here’s hoping it’s the former!