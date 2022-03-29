Weather to break in Derry and Donegal with cold air from Iceland, Arctic and Scandinavia

Meteorologists on both sides of the border are predicting an area of high pressure over Iceland will send cold northerly winds down over Derry and Donegal from Wednesday.

Met Eireann meteorologist, Brandon Creagh, said: “It’s going to get noticeably colder from Wednesday as an anticyclone over Iceland will bring cold northerly winds over Ireland on Wednesday and into Thursday. Showers will develop over the eastern half of the country with a slight risk of wintry precipitation over high ground.”

In Derry and Donegal a rather cloudy start to Wednesday is forecast with the potential for patchy outbreaks of rain.

Airmass chart for Thursday 31st March showing a cold (blue) northerly airmass over Ireland, originating from Scandinavia. Met Éireann

There will be cold but bright conditions with the potential for scattered showers, some wintry on higher ground in some parts of the country.

Highest afternoon temperatures of just 5 to 8 degrees are predicted.

The formation of the anticyclone over Iceland coincides with the movement to the south of the high pressure system responsible for our recent spell of unseasonably dry and mild weather.