Weather: Warm, humid weather with sunny intervals to continue in Derry and Donegal but low pressure arrives at weekend
There will be sunny spells in Derry and Donegal on Thursday and Friday, although an area of low pressure moving eastward over the weekend is set to bring more unsettled conditions to the North West.
Meteorologists in both jurisdictions are predicting that the clammy weather will be sticking around for several days to come.
Met Éireann have forecast for it to be cloudy on Thursday morning with some patchy drizzle at first.
But it will become drier and brighter by the afternoon with sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures of between 19 to 22 degrees will be reached in a light to moderate wind blowing from the humid south west.
The Met Office is predicting a bright Thursday with broken cloud allowing some sunshine at times. There will be a few light showers around and it will be ‘warm or very warm’ with a maximum temperature of 23 degrees.
It will be cloudy and wet on Friday morning and afternoon as spells of rain move in from the West, however, drier and clearer conditions will extend from the West during the evening with highest temperatures of 17 to 23 degrees, according to Met Éireann.
The Met Office concurs that it will be cloudier on Friday with showery outbreaks of rain and some brighter spells.
The Atlantic charts indicate a large area of low pressure will track over Ireland from the west over the weekend, which is a Bank Holiday Weekend in the south.
Met Éireann is forecasting a fresher and cooler day on Saturday with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers and highest temperatures of between 16 to 19 degrees in a light to moderate westerly wind. It will turn cloudy on Sunday with spells of rain over the northern half of Ireland and highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in a light to moderate southerly wind.
The Met Office has advised people to expect Sunny spells and scattered showers on Saturday and then a windy, sometimes rainy and mostly warm say on Sunday.
