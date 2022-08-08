Weather: Warm sunshine and temps of up to 24°C in Derry/Donegal

Last week the Met Office in Devon predicted an area of high atmospheric pressure in the Atlantic due to track over Ireland and Britain until the end of this week would bring only temperatures into the late teens to Derry.

However, it has since revised this and is now forecasting into the early 20s. Met Éireann is also predicting highs of up to 24°C with temperatures in the mid 20s between Tuesday and Thursday.

The Met Office has said the maximum temperature in Derry on Monday will be 21 °C but this will improve over the next few days.

Warm sunshine forecast for Derry/Donegal

Tuesday will be a 'dry and increasingly bright then sunny day with temperatures trending up...feeling very warm with sunshine increasing from the afternoon'.

A maximum temperature of 23 °C is predicted.

From Wednesday to Friday it will be 'dry and bright with plenty of sunshine [and] temperatures trending up...feeling very warm or hot in the sunshine'.

Met Éireann is making similar predictions, although it says it won't be as hot in Derry and Donegal as it will be in Leinster and Munster.

Indeed, the meteorological agency has issued a weather advisory warning of the potential impact of heat stress on vulnerable members of the community.

"Ireland will experience a hot spell developing from Wednesday and continuing through the rest of the week and the weekend. Daytime temperatures will widely reach the mid to high twenties. Remaining uncomfortably warm overnight too," it states.

It has listed the following potential impacts.

• Heat stress, especially for the more vulnerable of the population

• High Solar UV index