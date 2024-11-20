Weather: Yellow warning for cold and ice for Donegal but much milder, windier and wetter at weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The cold and frosty conditions are set to continue until the weekend when the weather will become much milder, wetter and windier.

Meteorologists are also predicting a return to more settled but less cold weather by the start of next week.

A Met Office yellow warning for ice and snow expired at 10am on Wednesday although motorists in Derry are still being advised to take care on the roads.

A status yellow low temperature and ice warning for Donegal will be applicable from 8pm this evening until 10am on Thursday.

The Glenshane at 9am on Wednesday.

Met Éireann warn it will remain ‘very cold with widespread frost and icy stretches’ leading to ‘hazardous conditions on roads and paths’ and the potential for ‘some travel disruption’.

It suggests Wednesday will be dry with sunshine for many but there may be scattered showers of sleet and snow in the north and northwest.

“Further north it will be mostly dry with scattered wintry showers continuing in Ulster and north Connacht. Very cold with lowest temperatures of -4 to 0 degrees in light to moderate easterly or variable winds. Widespread frost and ice will develop,” Met Éireann predicts for Wednesday evening.

The Met Office is forecasting temperatures in Derry of between 0 and 4 degrees on Thursday and between one and five degrees on Friday.

But there will be a marked change at the weekend when the mercury will rise to as a high as 12 degrees on Saturday and 10 degrees on Sunday, dipping slightly to nine degrees on Monday and eight degrees on Tuesday in Derry.

There is a slight variance in the Met Office and Met Éireann forecasts.

The Met Office’s prediction for the six counties is that it will be ‘mainly dry and bright on Friday after early coastal showers...windy with rain and hill snow on Saturday...staying windy with bright spells and scattered showers Sunday’.

Met Éireann’s national outlook for the whole of the country forecasts ‘a wet and windy day with widespread and heavy rain, leading to localised flooding’ on Saturday when there will be ‘strong and gusty southerly winds’ and it will be much ‘milder with highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees’.

It will be ‘very windy on Sunday with strong southwesterly winds’.

Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees are predicted.

“Current indications suggest it will become more settled in the early days of next week with drier conditions developing and winds easing,” is the outlook from Met Éireann’s Glasnevin headquarters.