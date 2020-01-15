Will it snow in February 2020? Northern Ireland weather forecast as wintry showers set to hit

Northern Ireland is set to see unsettled and wintry conditions.

What is the weather set to be like as February approaches - and could snow be on the horizon?

With winter now in full swing, Northern Ireland is experiencing a mixture of weather conditions, unsettled at times, with snow on the horizon.

The weather forecast for Sunday (26 Jan) to Tuesday (28 Jan) explains that there will be a "Rainband crossing from west Sunday, with sunshine, showers following later, these heavy in northwest. Monday and Tuesday unsettled with strong winds and showers which turn wintry to relatively low levels."

Hill snow and heavy rain

Looking into next week, the Met Office forecast for Tuesday 28 Jan to Thursday 6 Feb explains that "Next week looks likely to continue the unsettled theme with a mixture of spells of locally heavy rain and showers with colder and brighter interludes.

"The heaviest of the rain is likely to be focused over western parts with snow possible across some northern hills.

"It will be windy throughout with a chance of gales at times, which will reduce the risk of overnight frost and fog.

"Towards the end of the period the south and east may see slightly more settled conditions moving in. This will lead to an increased risk of frost and fog overnight. Temperatures will fluctuate between mild and rather cold at times as bands of rain move across the UK."

'Increased likelihood of fog and frost'

The Met Office UK forecast for Thursday 6 Feb - Thursday 20 Feb said: "Through the first half of this period, the mobile wet and windy regime looks set to continue. It seems probable that the most unsettled conditions will gradually transfer further north, leaving a more traditional northwest/southeast split.

There are signs that through the middle of February, that more settled conditions will develop across the southeast. These settled conditions may gradually spread further northwest to influence much of the UK for a time. This would bring drier weather for all, with an increased likelihood of fog and frost.

"Unsettled spells of strong winds and rain are still likely from time to time, but mainly in the northwest. Temperatures are likely to be around normal, but could be rather cold overnight in more settled spells."