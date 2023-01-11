Yellow status wind warning issued by Met Eireann for Ireland for Thursday into Friday
Wind warnings have been issued for Ireland and around the Irish coastline for Thursday into Friday morning.
While the Met Office has yet to issue any warnings for Derry and Northern Ireland, Met Eireann said winds on Thursday and Friday will be particularly strong on high ground in the North West.
The yellow status warning, which is valid from 5am on Thursday, January 12 to 2am Friday, January 13 states: “Westerly winds will be very strong and gusty from Thursday morning in the west at first, progressing eastwards from the afternoon, with particularly strong wind gusts especially around coasts and high ground in the northwest.”
Met Eireann added that possible impacts of the high winds are power outages and travel disruption.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Met Office has only issued a yellow warning for heavy rain in parts of Wales and South West England for Thursday.