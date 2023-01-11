While the Met Office has yet to issue any warnings for Derry and Northern Ireland, Met Eireann said winds on Thursday and Friday will be particularly strong on high ground in the North West.

The yellow status warning, which is valid from 5am on Thursday, January 12 to 2am Friday, January 13 states: “Westerly winds will be very strong and gusty from Thursday morning in the west at first, progressing eastwards from the afternoon, with particularly strong wind gusts especially around coasts and high ground in the northwest.”

Met Eireann added that possible impacts of the high winds are power outages and travel disruption.

A Met Eireann image showing the wind warning for Thursday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Met Office has only issued a yellow warning for heavy rain in parts of Wales and South West England for Thursday.

Met Eireann has also issued a gale warning for all coasts of Ireland and on the Irish Sea for Wednesday, stating that west to southwest winds will reach gale force 8 at times on Wednesday on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea.

