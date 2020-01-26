Yellow warning for ice throughout NI - hail, sleet and snow forecast as temperatures fall below -1 degrees

A Yellow status weather warning for ice has been declared by the Met Office for Northern Ireland.

The forecaster says it will be in place from this evening to around 10am tomorrow.

It will affect County Antrim, County Armagh, County Down, County Fermanagh, County Londonderry and County Tyrone, according to the Met Office.

They warn that "icy patches will develop overnight bringing some potential for travel disruption".

They add: "A fragmenting band of rain and hill snow will cross from the west during Sunday evening.

"Clearing skies behind this will allow temperatures to drop overnight and icy patches to develop."

Temperatures to fall below freezing

The Met Eireann forecast says that tonight "an organised band of rain, hail, sleet and snow showers will move eastwards over the province" and "will clear eastern areas around midnight".

"There will be hail, sleet and snow showers at times, mostly in western and northern parts of the province where some snow will lie in places.

"Overnight lows of 0 to +2 degrees with frost and icy conditions likely.

"Southwest to southerly winds will be fresh and gusty and stronger along coasts."

Wintry conditions

They add that tomorrow NI folk will see "a cold and bright day" with "frost and ice clearing slowly from most places during the morning".

They add there will be "sunny spells and wintry showers with a mix of rain, hail, sleet and some of snow in places".