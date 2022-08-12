Yellow warning for thunderstorms and flooding at weekend

A yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office for the north including Derry.

By Kevin Mullan
Friday, 12th August 2022, 12:28 pm
Updated Friday, 12th August 2022, 12:31 pm

Meteorologists have said that while some places will stay dry 'hit-and-miss thunderstorms will develop Sunday and Sunday night, and may bring disruption in places'.

Citizens and businesses are being asked to expect potential flooding to occur.

The Met Office have issued a yellow thunder warning

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

"There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost," the Met Office said.

A map showing the extent of the warning
