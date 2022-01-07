Yellow weather warning for snow and ice remains in place in Derry

In the warning, valid from 8pm last night to 11am today, the Met Office advised people to expect frequent sleet, hail and snow showers could lead to some disruption to travel.

It said some roads and railways were likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services and that there could be some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

The Met Office said there could be icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

An image of a snow-covered road posted by the PSNI in Derry.

The PSNI in Derry said: "Some roads are treacherous this morning, particularly in some rural locations so please adjust your driving accordingly and give yourself a few more minutes extra for your journey."

The Glenshane this morning.