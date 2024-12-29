Yellow wind and rain warnings for Derry and Donegal as new year approaches
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind for Derry between 6am and 7pm on Tuesday warning 'strong westerly winds may lead to some travel disruption on New Year's Eve'.
Travel disruption and power cuts are possible.
"Strong and gusty westerly winds will develop across the north and east of Northern Ireland.
"Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are expected, perhaps reaching 70 mph in a few exposed areas, and this may lead to some travel disruption," the Met Office said.
A status yellow rain warning, meanwhile, has been issued for Donegal from 11am on Monday to 11am on Tuesday.
Met Éireann has warned of spells of rain, heavy at times with possible impacts including localised floodingi, difficult travelling conditions and poor visibility.
