Yellow wind and rain warnings for Derry and Donegal as new year approaches

By Kevin Mullan
Published 29th Dec 2024, 14:41 GMT
Updated 29th Dec 2024, 14:52 GMT
Weather warnings have been issued for Derry and DonegalWeather warnings have been issued for Derry and Donegal
Weather warnings have been issued for Derry and Donegal
The new year is likely to be welcomed amid strong winds in Derry while heavy rain has been forecast for Donegal with weather warnings in place for both counties.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind for Derry between 6am and 7pm on Tuesday warning 'strong westerly winds may lead to some travel disruption on New Year's Eve'.

Travel disruption and power cuts are possible.

"Strong and gusty westerly winds will develop across the north and east of Northern Ireland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are expected, perhaps reaching 70 mph in a few exposed areas, and this may lead to some travel disruption," the Met Office said.

A status yellow rain warning, meanwhile, has been issued for Donegal from 11am on Monday to 11am on Tuesday.

Met Éireann has warned of spells of rain, heavy at times with possible impacts including localised floodingi, difficult travelling conditions and poor visibility.

Related topics:DerryDonegalMet OfficeNorthern Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice