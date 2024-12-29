Yellow wind and rain warnings for Derry and Donegal as new year approaches

Weather warnings have been issued for Derry and Donegal

The new year is likely to be welcomed amid strong winds in Derry while heavy rain has been forecast for Donegal with weather warnings in place for both counties.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind for Derry between 6am and 7pm on Tuesday warning 'strong westerly winds may lead to some travel disruption on New Year's Eve'.

Travel disruption and power cuts are possible.

"Strong and gusty westerly winds will develop across the north and east of Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are expected, perhaps reaching 70 mph in a few exposed areas, and this may lead to some travel disruption," the Met Office said.

A status yellow rain warning, meanwhile, has been issued for Donegal from 11am on Monday to 11am on Tuesday.

Met Éireann has warned of spells of rain, heavy at times with possible impacts including localised floodingi, difficult travelling conditions and poor visibility.