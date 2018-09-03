Wedding ring and cash stolen

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of a burglary at a house in the Farmhill area of Derry at the weekend.

Sometime between 5.30pm on Saturday, September 1 and 12.50am on Sunday, the property was broken into and a sum of cash and a wedding ring and engagement ring stolen.

Detective Constable Richard Donnell would appeal to anyone who has any information about this incident or anyone who is offered a wedding ring or engagement ring with two diamonds in suspicious circumstances to contact Detectives at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 88 02/09/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is anonymous and gives people the power to stop crime.