Week of events planned to mark Bloody Sunday anniversary

A week-long programme of events leading up to the Bloody Sunday March for Justice next weekend has been confirmed.

The Bloody Sunday March Committee will host a succession of discussions, debates and arts events in the lead-up to the march on Sunday, January 27.

Eamon McCann and Kate Nash.

The march will leave from the Creggan Shops on Central Drive at 2.30pm.

A rally will take place at the end of the march at Free Derry Wall. Speakers will be chair of the Bloody Sunday March Committee, Kate Nash, whose brother William was killed on Bloody Sunday and Bernadette McAliskey from the committee.

Kathleen McCarry, a sister of Ballymurphy shooting victim Eddie Doherty will also address those gathered on behalf of the Ballymurphy Massacre Campaign, while the international guest speaker will be Hazem Jamjoum, from the Palestinian Boycott, Divest and Sanctions (BDS) and Right of Return campaigns.

Organisers have stated that the march is not party-political.

“Everyone is entitled to their own perspective. We urge people of all persuasions to join with us once again on Sunday, January 27 to signal that we won’t stop campaigning until the families of all who have lost their lives to State violence have truth and justice.”

The programme will start on Monday, January 21 with a panel discussion on ‘Justice for the Craigavon Two’ at 8pm in the Corned Beef Tin on Central Drive.

Prior to this at 7pm at Pilot’s Row the ‘Suriyyat’ exhibition will be launched. This will focus on the Shatila Refugee Camp, a one square kilometre site, just outside Beirut, which is home to an estimated 40,000 refugees who have been driven from their homes in Palestine and Syria by conflict.

For more information on the programme see: www.bloodysundaymarch.org