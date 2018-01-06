Welcomes all round as Gabrielle gets MBE

Queen Elizabeth II has bestowed an MBE on a volunteer at Altnagelvin Hospital in the New Year’s Day Honours List.

Chairman of the Western Health and Social Care Trust, Niall Birthistle, extended his “warmest congratulations” to Gabrielle Deans on her “much deserved recognition.”

Gabrielle has been a volunteer with the Trust since 2013 and her role at Altnagelvin Hospital is to meet and greet/ signpost patients arriving at the busy Out Patients Department.

She has also recently extended her volunteering time to include a role in the newly opened North West Cancer Centre.

Gabrielle received the BEM (British Empire Medal) for services to voluntary work in Northern Ireland.

Mr Birthistle said: “Gabrielle has a very warm personality and is a great communicator, which makes her extremely popular with patients/ visitors and staff.

“She is committed to her volunteering roles and her contribution really adds value to the patient experience – she is a great advocate for our organisation.”

Gabrielle was one of two people involved with the Trust to be recognised in the Honours List this year.

Mr Birthistle said he wished to extend his to “warmest congratulations” and his “heartfelt thanks” for Gabrielle’s commitment to voluntary work.