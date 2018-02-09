Western Trust to drive home 'only yes means yes' sexual consent message

The Western Trust is set to launch a new campaign next week in order to drive home the message that 'only yes means yes' when it comes to sexual consent.

Western Trust Health Improvement Officer Ann Linstrom said the campaign will be promoted during Sexual Health Awareness Week (February 12-16, 2018).

'Love Your Sexual Health,' which will be rolled out in partnership with the Public Health Agency, aims to raise awareness about sexual health services in the Trust and the concept of ‘consent’.

Promotional materials for the campaign have been produced and are available for distribution in local higher level colleges, community groups and work places.

Said Ms. Linstrom: "The Western Trust’s Health Improvement/Equality and Involvement Department are delighted to be working with a range of partners in particular sexual health charities to raise awareness of the concept of ‘consent’ and promote sexual health services."

She said the campaign will also attempt to raise awareness about the dangers of sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

"It’s important that we challenge the stigma associated with sexual health issues and normalise accessing, sexual health services and screening for sexually transmitted infections. Stigma associated with accessing services can be a barrier to seeking support.

“We are encouraging anyone who is concerned about their Sexual Health to come and visit our services to discuss any sexual health concerns," she said.

To support the delivery of the campaign an information pack has been developed.

Promotional materials advertising sexual health services have been designed and are available for dissemination in Further Education Colleges, Ulster University and throughout communities and workplaces.

More information can be found at: http://www.westerntrust.hscni.net/livewell/LookingafterYourSexualHealth.htm,”