What a load of bollards!

Derry’s streets are being “disfigured” by unnecessary road signs, bollards, posts and railings, campaigners have claimed.

The growth of ugly “street clutter” is spoiling the look of Derry’s city centre, heritage activists have said.

Bollards at Bayview Terrace, just off Strand Road. Its believed these were installed as a security measure.

They are particularly concerned at the number of bollards “cluttering up” streets in and around the Walled City.

They want this historic conservation area to return to a traditional and more open townscape.

One heritage activist said: “Many, many streets in and around the city centre - particularly within the Walled City - need a serious de-cluttering.

“OK, bollards are used to stop cars parking on pavements. However, why not simply lift the height of the kerb which would achieve much the same thing without the clutter,

These spherical shaped bollards are located along Derrys riverfront.

“Our streets have totally lost their character as a result of these horrible bollards.

“Do we really need so much ‘street furniture?’ Surely it is time to reduce the amount of unnecessary clutter in the streetscape?”

Another conservation enthusiast says many city centre streets have been turned into “obstacle courses” by unnecessary street clutter such as guard railings, street signs and bollards.

“It’s time the authorities stepped in and stripped back our streets,” she said. “It is time for some ‘clutter busting.’

“Too often, safety railings have ended up penning in pedestrians, bollards cause havoc for those in wheelchairs or parents with pushchairs and advertising boards and big wheelie bins are left out blocking the pavement.

“We want to see councils speaking to their local communities about the changes they would like to see on their streets and stripping back street clutter to make our streets more welcoming spaces, where people want to walk.”