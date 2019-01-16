What’s on at The Playhouse Spring 2019!

A play by the National Theatre of Wales about the eighth amendment referendum, a stand up show about the Undertones, a visit from Veteran Irish songwriter Kieran Goss, and a new commission about a dystopian refugee crises…

A show stopping mix of local and national theatre, music and screenings has been announced for The Playhouse’s new January to June 2019 programme.

The theatre has announced their flagship Spring production will be a new commission by award winning writer Seamas Keenan (‘Over the Wire’, ‘Starmen’). Set in imagined country in the not too distant future, ‘Albino Parts’ will open in May 2019, and explores a world of arbitrary border crossings, torture, and vast concentration camps where men, women and children are detained with due process of law.

Later that month, the theatre will host the National Theatre of Wales’ production of ‘Cotton Fingers’ by award-winning playwright Rachel Trezise. Written during the historic referendum of the 8th amendment in Ireland, ‘Cotton Fingers’ tells the story of Aoife, a smart, funny young woman living in Northern Ireland, who has to make a big decision about her future.

Veteran Irish songwriter Kieran Goss and singer Annie Kinsella will present material from their new debut duo album ‘Oh, the Starlings’ at the theatre on Saturday, June 8, and Coleraine-born singer-songwriter Anthony Toner will make a one-off concert appearance to celebrate the release of his ninth album, ‘Our Lady of the Wind and Rain’ on Saturday, February 16.

Other visits include esteemed Irish Playwright and performer Donal O’Kelly’s ‘Bat The Father Rabbit The Son’ (Best Writer and Best Actor nominations Irish Theatre Awards); Big Telly Theatre Company’s ‘Freakshow’, the true story of a 17th Century Portrush Giantess; and New York based author, actor, and advocate Mary Lou Quinlan with her play based on the New York Times bestseller ‘The God Box’.

Eccles based comedian, performance poet and former writer on ‘The Unbroadcastable Radio Show’ at The Comedy Store, Manchester Tony Kinsella will perform his stand up/ performance about his love of The Undertones, ‘More Jokes About Chocolate And Girls: My Life Long Obsession With The Undertones’ in April.

The Playhouse will also host a musical myriad of popular acts and world renowned artists for the 2019 City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival, including Kaz Hawkins, Darren Beckett, Paul McIntyre, and Sid Peacock & Surge Orchestra. Kicking things off on Thursday, May 2, for one night only, Jazz Artist Ursula McHugh will take audiences on a musical journey to explore the lives and sensuous songs of Judy Garland, Barbra Streisand and Lady Gaga, exploring what make these three stars unforgettable leading ladies.

The Playhouse’s major EU PEACE IV funded truth recovery arts initiative The Playhouse Theatre and Peacebuilding Academy, will continue to work closely throughout Spring 2019 with established artists towards community-driven theatrical productions and creative events that promote healing, truth recovery, and reconciliation. From February to April 2019 the project will present the Border Stories programme, which includes live multi-media events, immersive documentary using VR technology, and an album launch- all using Arts to foreground the testimony of individuals who have experienced violence during The Troubles in South Armagh and border counties.

“We are just so excited to announce a brand new season that’s packed full of creativity, innovative work, great theatre, performance, and music” Theatre programmer at The Playhouse Áine McCarron said.

“Our aim as always is to create a eclectic and exciting mixture of home-grown, national and international talent to our audiences, from new challenging work to favourite and iconic performers and plays, our aim is to make arts of the highest quality more accessible to everyone.”

For more information or to get a copy of the new brochure contact The Playhouse on (028)71268027 or download a copy at www.derryplayhouse.co.uk.