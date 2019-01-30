Where and when will it snow on Thursday?

The Met Office has released a video detailing where and when it is likely to snow on Thursday.

A Met Office weather warning of ice and wintry showers is currently in place for Northern Ireland and is valid until 11:00a.m. on Thursday.

A winter scene in north Antrim near Ballymoney. (Photo: McAuley Multimedia)

"Northwest Scotland, Northern and Western Isles will see further wintry showers, these falling onto frozen surfaces with ice readily forming on untreated surfaces," said the Met Office.

"In addition small accumulations of snow are possible in places. Icy patches will readily form this evening across Northern Ireland and Southwest Scotland, as melting snow re-freezes.

"Isolated wintry showers are possible this evening and overnight, these becoming more frequent on Thursday morning with ice forming on untreated surfaces."

