The Creggan Community Collective will stage a white line picket in Shipquay Street on Saturday at 2 p.m. to mark the 50th anniversary October 5, 1968, civil rights march.

The group said: “We will be highlighting state injustice, homelessness, poverty, cuts to front-line services, increased dependence on food banks, welfare reform, internment without trial and the rising rate of suicide which has claimed more lives in twenty years than the Troubles did in forty.”