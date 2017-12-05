White Oaks farm sewing seeds of success

A community farm which provides therapy for rehab centre residents has entered the ‘stock market’ after striking a deal with a successful entrepreneur.

Businesswomen Carol Banahan has partnered with the White Oaks Acorn Project on the Derry-Donegal border to supply her homemade stock business, Carol’s Stock Market.

White Oaks Acorn Project is based at the Island Of Saints and Scholars (IOSAS) Centre and White Oaks Rehabilitation Centre complex at Muff, facilitating therapeutic work for residents as well as supplying the general public, local restaurants and shops with fresh, chemical-free vegetables and herbs.

Carol’s Stock Market is an agri-food business which produces all-natural stock and bone broth from its base in Derry. The company, which was the first client of the North West Regional College’s Foodovation Centre, now supplies produce to wholesale and retail clients throughout Ireland.

“I am delighted to partner with the White Oaks Acorn Project, said Dublin native Carol, who lives in Greencastle, Co Donegal. “It’s a fantastic community enterprise and I am proud to support the important role of the farm in facilitating the therapy of residents attending the rehabilitation centre.”

She added: “The community farm produces wonderful organic vegetables which are of the finest quality all year around. I can’t praise the superiority of the produce enough.”

Faunchea McCloskey, Manager of the White Oaks Acorn Project, said: “It’s great to be working with Carol as she and people like her are helping us to grow the Acorn Project. Her stock business is certainly very different to the types businesses and customers we usually work with – it’s unique.

“ She’s doing a fantastic job and we’re sure she’ll go from strength to strength. It’s great to have her supporting local because she’ll be helping us along the way.”

The White Oaks Acorn Project supplies a number of businesses and operates a home delivery scheme which has been a huge success.

The project employs ten full-time and part-time staff while residents from the White Oaks Rehabilitation Centre help out on the farm twice a week as part of their therapeutic duties.