Wide range of talks, discussions and debates planned for Féile 18

A varied programme of discussion and debate is being scheduled for Féile 18 examining everything from the Civil Rights Movement and Irish Language Rights to women’s suffrage and abortion.

Throughout the festival, discussions, debates and film screenings will examine various rights issues on a local, national and international basis.

‘What is The Derry Model from a Protestant, Unionist, Loyalist perspective?’ on Tuesday, August 7 at 1.00pm at New Gate Arts Centre, Hawkin Street, will feature perspectives from East Belfast and across Derry and examine PUL perspectives on historic and current events in the city.

Later the same day at 7.30pm, the annual Féile Lecture will be delivered by ‘Irish Times’ columnist Fintan O’Toole on the theme of ‘The Right to Dignity: Civil Rights and The Legacy of Martin Luther King’ at Pilots Row.

The following day will see discussions focused on ‘Civil Rights to Brexit: Continuing the Fight for Rights’ at 7.30pm at The Gasyard Centre, Lecky Road, followed on Thursday, August 9, by ‘Inventing the Myth: Political Passions and the Ulster Protestant Imagination by Connal Parr’ at 1.00pm at New Gate Arts Centre, Hawkin Street, which will explore Ulster Protestantism, focusing on the intersections of theatre, culture and politics.

Civil Rights at 50 the same day at 7.30pm at Pilots Row Centre, will see panellists include Elisha McCallion, Colum Eastwood, Gary Middleton and Ben Lowry discussing the legacy of the Civil Rights Movement, its successes, failures and its relevance today in 2018.

A ‘Female Friday Brunch’ event will be held on Friday August 10 at 11am at The Community Marquee at The Gasyard Park featuring activists who have stood up and challenged injustices and inequalities against women over the years.

‘The Impact of Parachute Regiment in Belfast 1970-73’ on Friday, August 10, at 1pm at Museum of Free Derry will involve the launch of The Pat Finucane Centre’s report following work with families whose members have been killed or injured by the Parachute Regiment, with a view to exposing the ‘corporate identity’ and the corporate responsibility of the Paras .

Language, Resistant and Revival on the same day at 3pm at Culturlann Ui Chanain will se e Dr. Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh discussings the groundbreaking linguistic and educational developments that took place among Republican prisoners in Long Kesh prison from 1972-2000.

For more details see: www.issuu.com/gasyardfeilederry/docs/feile2018