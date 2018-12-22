William Street Residential Home resident says ‘it just feels like home’

An 82-years-old man has praised the care he is receiving at William Street Residential Home and suggests it is a great place to grow old.

William Sharkey was speaking as he addressed the Western Health & Social Care Trust Board during their monthly meeting recently.

With the focus on a great place to grow old, the Trust invited Mr Sharkey to attend the Trust Board’s December meeting to tell his story about his time and experience under the care of the Western Trust.

William fell at the end of May this year whilst out doing his shopping.

As a result of the accident, he sustained damage to his hip and was admitted to Altnagelvin Hospital for rehabilitation.

From there, he was moved on to the Rectory Fields to continue his recovery.

Commenting on his experience, William said: “The care I received at Altnagelvin Hospital and Rectory Fields was first class. I used to live in a three story house with my brother but when he passed away I just couldn’t manage it on my own any longer.

“I decided that following my rehabilitation care at Rectory Fields, that I did not wish to return to live at home.”

Shortly after this William was offered a long-term placement and care package across the River Foyle at William Street.

“I was delighted to be offered a longer term residential placement at William Street and have been here for quite some time and it just feels like home.”

William Street Residential Home for Older People caters for 27 residents and each resident has a single bedroom.

There is a large dining room and a large sitting area with TV, music centre and karaoke machine, which doubles as a function room for birthday parties, Christmas parties etc. There are also three living areas, each accommodating nine residents and each has a sitting room with TV and radio and an adjacent kitchenette, shower/bathroom and two toilets. There is a also a patio with raised flower beds, trees and shrubs.

When asked by the Board what the most important thing for him was as he grew older, William said: “It’s about having a place to live and with good company. I have made so many friend in William Street, people who go out of their way to help you.”

John Magee a Western Trust Care Assistant at the home replied to the same question, saying: “It’s important the people we care for, as they grow old feel safe and secure in a caring and supportive environment which is what we strive to provide in our home.”