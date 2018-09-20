Willie Hay’s ‘disproportionate focus on Armed Forces’ claim a ‘reiteration of a fallacy’ bought into by Theresa May says Raymond McCartney

Sinn Féin and the DUP remain as far apart as ever on the ‘past’ with Willie Hay claiming ‘legacy’ investigations are disproportionately focused on the activities of the British Army and RUC, something Raymond McCartney has branded as nonsense.

The ex-Speaker of the Assembly, who takes the title Lord Hay of Ballyore in the House of Lords, said: “The current arrangements for dealing with the past are totally unacceptable.

“There is a clear imbalance, with disproportionate focus on the activities of our Armed Forces and the police.

“This includes the work of the Legacy Investigation Branch of the PSNI, the various ongoing inquiries, the police ombudsman, the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) and the so-called legacy inquests that are demanded on a daily basis by the republican movement.”

But Foyle MLA and Sinn Féin justice spokesperson, Mr. McCartney, slammed this argument and the British Prime Minister Theresa May for regurgitating it.

“Just because you reiterate a fallacy it doesn’t make it true. During the conflict British soldiers killed Irish citizens with impunity and they now want immunity as well.

“It is all very well speaking to the green benches of Westminster but Theresa May would be better served speaking to families here who were directly affected by state killings and tell them why she believes state forces are above the law,” he said.