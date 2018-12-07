Win a house for €100

Would you like to win a four bedroom house in Buncrana for €100?

An Inishowen Football Club is offering everyone the chance to do just that, with just weeks to go before the big draw.

Aileach FC, in Burnfoot, launched their ‘Megadraw’ earlier this year and the final countdown is now on. The €100 ticket offers a chance to win the main prize of a stunning four bedroom, semi-detached house in Gleann Aoibhinn, Clonbeg, Buncrana worth €175,000. Second prize is a week long all-inclusive cruise in the Mediterranean worth €1,500.

Other prizes include €1000 vouchers for Coyle Fuels, Callaghan’s Electrical and the Bathroom and Tile Boutique in Bridgend, as well as weekends away, a season ticket to the Aviva Stadium and much more, which brings the prize fund up to a mammoth €90,000.

The draw takes place in just three weeks, on Saturday, December 29 at the Halfway House, Burnfoot. Tickets can be bought online up until 2pm that day on www.aileachfcmegadraw.com or in Callaghan’s Electrical in Burt; Spar, Burnfoot; Burnfoot Post Office; Halfway House; Bradley’s Fahan, Mac’s Newsagents, Buncrana; The Wee Charity Shop, Buncrana and the Butterbean Restaurant, Carndonagh until December 28. Also see ‘Aileach FC Megadraw on Facebook.’ Aileach FC Chairman Stephen O’Donnell told how many people are purchasing them as Christmas presents and said they club was delighted with the draw’s success so far.

They decided to host a megadraw as they had undertaken a number of fundraising initiatives over the years, but they only made a dent in the debt they incurred after building a new clubhouse and pitches at Inch Island. So, the club organised a draw that would take a “good chunk off” and relieve the pressure.

Stephen admits there has been a “lot of hard work” put into it, but it has been a great success, with tickets sold as far away as America, Australia, Spain and Sweden, among others.

He told how the top prize of a house is a huge attraction.

“It’s a life changer,” he said.

“We had draws before where we gave away 5,000 and 10,000 euro, which is still a great amount of money. But the winner of this house will be mortage free.”

The draw has been endorsed by names such as John Delaney of the FAI, Kevin Kilbane, Damien Duff, Jason Quigley and Stephen Kenny. The club itself is going from strength to strength, with teams from under 6 right up to three senior teams. The hall is also used as a popular community hub.

Tickets are selling fast and are limited, so Stephen encouraged everyone to purchase one before it is too late.